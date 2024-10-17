Skip to Content
Gusty winds and cooler temps in the forecast

today at 6:38 AM
Winds have increased and we are seeing some blowing sand and dust as well. A Wind Advisory will be in effect from 4 a.m. until Noon Friday, so the First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Alert for much of the day tomorrow.

A large area of low pressure is bringing both winds and cooler temps, so highs will be dropping nicely. We are already seeing some air quality impacts from the blowing dust. A Windblown Dust Advisory is in place for the San Gorgonio Pass and Coachella Valley through tomorrow due to the blowing dust.

A small area of the Valley is now under "Unhealthy" air quality conditions.

Temperatures will continue to decline through the weekend, then return to near seasonal norms into next week. Winds should ease by late Friday evening, so the weekend looks cool and pleasant with lighter breezes.

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

