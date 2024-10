After a cooler than normal weekend, temps are on the rise heading toward midweek. High pressure ridging into the region will push highs near triple digits.

That means temps will be running 4-8 degrees warmer than normal through much of the week.

Today, expect middle 90s for daytime highs, with even warmer numbers on the way.

Through the weekend, highs will be in the mid-to-upper 90s, but we return to near normal moving into next week.