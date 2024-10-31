Boo! Halloween sports a comfortable forecast

Highs are running well below average, with dry and pleasant conditions through tomorrow.

For the weekend, a weak trough moves through late Saturday, bringing a slight chance of showers (expect trace amounts of rain at best) here in the Valley, with a better chance of rain in the mountains and Inland Empire. Above 6,500 feet expect a light dusting of snow.

This evening, temperatures will drop through the 70s into the 60s for a perfect Trick-or-Treat forecast.

The weekend cold front will drop temps back into the 70s for highs for several days, so much more Autumn-like conditions prevail next week. Don't forget to set your clocks back an hour before you go to bed Saturday, and it's also a great time to change the batteries in smoke alarms throughout your home.