Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Boo! Halloween sports a comfortable forecast

By
Updated
today at 6:16 AM
Published 6:00 AM

Highs are running well below average, with dry and pleasant conditions through tomorrow.

For the weekend, a weak trough moves through late Saturday, bringing a slight chance of showers (expect trace amounts of rain at best) here in the Valley, with a better chance of rain in the mountains and Inland Empire. Above 6,500 feet expect a light dusting of snow.

This evening, temperatures will drop through the 70s into the 60s for a perfect Trick-or-Treat forecast.

The weekend cold front will drop temps back into the 70s for highs for several days, so much more Autumn-like conditions prevail next week. Don't forget to set your clocks back an hour before you go to bed Saturday, and it's also a great time to change the batteries in smoke alarms throughout your home.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content