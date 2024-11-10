Conditions remain fantastic into Veterans Day

As Sunday comes to a close, Palm Springs was treated to another fantastic day of weather! Plenty of sunshine, calm winds, and pleasant temperatures made for a beautiful day, and these conditions are set to last as we look ahead to Veterans Day.

Highs look very similar to what we saw across the valley floor on Sunday: slightly above average, but staying very pleasant as we honor our veterans.

Winds are still calm tonight and tomorrow morning, but we can expect an uptick in those winds Monday evening and into Tuesday.

Those gusts will drop our temperatures slightly on Tuesday, but calmer conditions through the middle of the week should bring some additional warming. Heading into next weekend, though, temperatures drop sharply. Cloudier, windier, and potentially wet conditions are possible by the weekend.