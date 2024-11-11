Veterans Day promises perfect weather for tributes

Expecting a beautiful Monday to start the work-week with highs running close to seasonal norms (83) and plenty of sunshine. Late in the evening, we're likely to see some breezy conditions pick up as a frontal zone pushes closer to us from the north.

There is a Wind Advisory north of Los Angeles due to stronger gusts overnight and into tomorrow, but we'll only see a modest increase in winds. There's even a small chance of scattered showers in the Inland Empire as this front moves through, but that will not impact the Valley.

Winds for us will jump into the teens, but along the freeway corridor, there may be stronger gusts.

Tomorrow will be a bit cooler with highs in the 70s. We see even cooler conditions later this week as a more significant front pushes into California, dropping temps in the lower 70s with a small chance of showers during the weekend.