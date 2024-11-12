Breezy morning with cooler temps

Highs will hover in the mid-to-upper 70s today as a cool front moves through.

That front will clear the region by late this afternoon and winds will ease.

Wind Advisories are expiring through the morning hours, and by later today, we'll be free of those advisories.

This afternoon highs will remain cooler than normal, with a nice rebound into tomorrow. A cold front moves through Thursday, bringing a slight chance of showers but much cooler daytime highs through the weekend.