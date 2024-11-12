Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Breezy morning with cooler temps

By
Updated
today at 6:26 AM
Published 6:00 AM

Highs will hover in the mid-to-upper 70s today as a cool front moves through.

That front will clear the region by late this afternoon and winds will ease.

Wind Advisories are expiring through the morning hours, and by later today, we'll be free of those advisories.

This afternoon highs will remain cooler than normal, with a nice rebound into tomorrow. A cold front moves through Thursday, bringing a slight chance of showers but much cooler daytime highs through the weekend.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content