Mild today but sharply cooler this weekend

today at 6:18 AM
Published 5:59 AM

High pressure overhead will keep us mild and sunny through tomorrow, but then a significant front will move through this weekend.

That front will move through late tomorrow into Friday morning, bringing breezy and partly cloudy conditions. Showers are possible in the mountains and Inland Empire, but far less likely for us.

Today expect highs near the 80 degree mark, but it will be sharply cooler Friday into the weekend.

Highs will dip into the 60s and slowly recover through the weekend into next week.

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans

