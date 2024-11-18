Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Cool and breezy to begin the work week

By
Updated
today at 6:32 AM
Published 5:55 AM

A series of weak troughs will move through the region today and tomorrow, giving us breezy conditions and temps slightly below average.

Winds will be stronger in areas to our North, where you find some wind advisories and a frost advisory as well.

Expect highs near 74 today, which is about 4 degrees below average for this date.

Through the early part of the week, we'll continue to see those cool temperatures, but by Thursday we start to warm up a bit, with highs in the lower 80s.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content