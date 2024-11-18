Cool and breezy to begin the work week

A series of weak troughs will move through the region today and tomorrow, giving us breezy conditions and temps slightly below average.

Winds will be stronger in areas to our North, where you find some wind advisories and a frost advisory as well.

Expect highs near 74 today, which is about 4 degrees below average for this date.

Through the early part of the week, we'll continue to see those cool temperatures, but by Thursday we start to warm up a bit, with highs in the lower 80s.