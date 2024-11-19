Skip to Content
Gradually warmer this week as a major storm approaches NorCal

today at 6:30 AM
Published 5:57 AM

Relatively mild conditions prevail with temps slightly below average today. We will see some gusty offshore winds West of the Coachella Valley.

A major storm system will begin to impact Northern California and the Pacific Northwest as soon as Wednesday. The system will bring widespread heavy rain and snow to that region through the end of the week.

That major low pressure system will tap in the Atmospheric River of moisture, which will enhance rainfall especially in mountainous areas of California, Oregon and Washington. Heavy snow is expected in the Sierras.

The biggest impact here in SoCal will be the potential for light to moderate showers in the Inland Empire and Mountains, for the Coachella Valley there may be a few light showers late Saturday evening.

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

