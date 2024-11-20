Skip to Content
Mild conditions prevail here as storm assaults the Pacific Northwest

The Valley will see highs slightly warmer than yesterday, and that trend continues into the weekend as high pressure remains in place over the region.

Meanwhile, in the Pacific Northwest a Bomb Cyclone is bringing powerful winds, heavy rain, and significant snowfall from Northern California all the way to Canada. The landscape is a quilt work of Winter Storm Warnings, Flood Watches and various warnings and advisories.

We are well protected from the impacts of that storm, so at the most, we'll see some partly cloudy skies into the weekend but highs continue to warm up through Saturday.

Through the weekend, the tail end of that massive storm will swing through bringing some partly cloudy conditions and slightly cooler temps. We'll drop off back into the middle 70s by Sunday.

