Mild conditions prevail here as bomb cyclone pounds Pacific Northwest

Our weather continues on a warming trend today, with highs pushing into the upper 70s. Lower 80s expected by tomorrow. High pressure remains in place across Southern California.

Up North, the massive bomb cyclone continues to bring rain, snow and damaging winds to the region.

The last wave of this storm system will move through over the weekend, and we might even get a passing shower late Saturday evening or overnight. Showers are not likely, but possible.

We're looking at highs near 80 today, and into the lower 80s through Saturday. Once the frontal zone passes through, highs will dip back in the middle 70s for most of the next week.