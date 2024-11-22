Modest changes in our weekend forecast

Today we'll enjoy plenty of sunshine and highs near the 80 degree mark, but a frontal zone swings through tomorrow bringing some clouds and cooler temps.

The front is part of the larger storm system that has brought catastrophic weather to the Pacific Northwest. That front will swing through late Saturday here in SoCal, and there may be a passing shower Saturday night. The chance of showers is tiny.

After the front moves through, highs will dip into the lower and middle 70s for much of Thanksgiving week.