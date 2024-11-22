Skip to Content
Modest changes in our weekend forecast

today at 6:31 AM
Today we'll enjoy plenty of sunshine and highs near the 80 degree mark, but a frontal zone swings through tomorrow bringing some clouds and cooler temps.

The front is part of the larger storm system that has brought catastrophic weather to the Pacific Northwest. That front will swing through late Saturday here in SoCal, and there may be a passing shower Saturday night. The chance of showers is tiny.

After the front moves through, highs will dip into the lower and middle 70s for much of Thanksgiving week.

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

