Some rain potential in our mountains, but valley floor looks to stay mostly dry

As remnants of the system that brought flooding to Northern California makes its way down the California coast, we're seeing some potential for scattered showers in our local mountains.

Tonight, FutureTrack is showing light rain in the mountains to our west. These showers are expected to stay in the mountains, but some stray drops could make their way onto the valley floor. For the most part, impact to desert cities appears minimal. By Sunday, this activity dissipates, and we can expect drier conditions in our area.

We're also tracking periods of elevated westerly wind gusts in the desert Saturday evening into Sunday morning. These weaken into Sunday afternoon, but another period of gusts could occur Tuesday into Wednesday, too.

Temperatures will remain seasonable through the weekend, with a couple of degrees of warming through Tuesday. We could see an increase of moisture through the early parts of the week, but expect much drier and pleasant conditions for Thanksgiving Day.