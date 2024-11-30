Warmer than normal temperatures sticking around this weekend and into next week

Warmer and dry – that's what we can expect as we continue through the weekend and into next week.

We can expect to warm up a couple of degrees tomorrow with highs in the upper 70s across the Coachella Valley.

There's plenty of very warm colors across the western half of the United States. Southern California, in particular, is expected to see temperatures roughly 10° above average in 6 to 10 days' time.

In the week ahead, those above normal highs are staying consistent. Expect to cross into the low 80s by Monday, with consistently warm temperatures lasting for the foreseeable future. Along with the added warmth, less clouds and more sunshine are on tap. Pleasant conditions, albeit a bit toastier than normal for this time of the year!