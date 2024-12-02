A mild start to December

Expect highs nearly ten degrees above normal, not just today, but through the entire week as we kick off December and a new work-week.

High pressure over the Desert Southwest will provide protection from storms moving across the Pacific Northwest through the week, keeping us sunny and milder than normal.

The only issue in SoCal may be some Coastal low clouds, fog or even drizzle tomorrow and Wednesday.

Expect highs to warm slightly moving through the week and into the weekend.