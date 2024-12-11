Skip to Content
Santa Ana winds ease this morning

today at 6:46 AM
Published 5:56 AM

Those strong offshore winds have relaxed a bit this morning, as Red Flag Warnings also expire. Portions of northern L. A. County and Ventura County remain under a Red Flag Warning through 6 p.m.

A trough moving in to our North will bring rain and snow to NorCal, and partly cloudy skies across most of the state.

There are some winter weather advisories in the Sierras today as that storm moves in.

Highs will be closer to seasonal norms through the week, with modest warming into the weekend.

