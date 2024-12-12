Skip to Content
Wind Advisory this afternoon as front moves through

By
Updated
today at 6:15 AM
Published 5:47 AM

Gusty winds will pick up this afternoon and evening as a front moves across SoCal. In advance of that storm system, a Wind Advisory is slated to begin at 1 p.m. and lasting until midnight.

That front will also help keep temps in the upper 60s and lower 70s for the next couple of days.

Strongest winds are likely to hit around the evening hours, and begin to subside overnight.

Temperatures moderate a bit into the weekend, with calmer winds and mostly sunny skies expected.

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

