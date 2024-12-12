Wind Advisory this afternoon as front moves through

Gusty winds will pick up this afternoon and evening as a front moves across SoCal. In advance of that storm system, a Wind Advisory is slated to begin at 1 p.m. and lasting until midnight.

That front will also help keep temps in the upper 60s and lower 70s for the next couple of days.

Strongest winds are likely to hit around the evening hours, and begin to subside overnight.

Temperatures moderate a bit into the weekend, with calmer winds and mostly sunny skies expected.