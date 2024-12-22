Staying warmer than usual, but breezy conditions possible on Christmas Eve

Highs were a bit cooler than we expected this afternoon! Upper-level clouds hung over the Coachella Valley today, which capped our temperatures in Palm Springs at 75° for today – closer to seasonal averages than we had thought.

Less of these clouds are expected for tomorrow, so temperatures should warm as we start the week. We're anticipating to jump back into the 80s ahead of cooler temperatures for Christmas.

A fast-moving low pressure trough is expected to move into the West Coast on Tuesday. This system will likely bring some rain to our friends to our west, closer to the coasts. Some snow is also possible at higher elevations above 7000 ft.

Locally, we're not expecting precipitation, but into Tuesday evening, we can expect some elevated wind gusts. Our FutureTrack data currently shows wind gusts up to 55 mph in wind-prone areas like Whitewater. Other desert cities can expect wind gusts closer to 25 mph. Here's hoping Santa isn't blown off course while delivering presents!

These winds should subside by Christmas Day, with calmer and cooler temperatures on tap. Highs will be closer to seasonal averages for Christmas Day and the days after, though it looks like a warming trend will greet us for next weekend.