Great weather on tap for the film festival this evening

It's been a gorgeous day in Palm Springs with a number of upper-level clouds overhead.

A broad onshore flow pattern has been funneling these upper-level clouds into the region today. As a low pressure system passes to our north, we should see offshore flow develop on Saturday, with slightly cooler temperatures to start the weekend. As a high pressure system builds on Sunday, though, expect slightly warmer temperatures into the start of the week.

As for tonight's conditions for the film festival, we have the ingredients for another fantastic evening of weather. Consider a light jacket or sweater if you plan on staying on the red carpet into the evening hours.

Temps in the coming days will be lingering in the 70s. A warming trend into Monday should bring our highs back into the upper 70s. We're tracking a possible Santa Ana wind event Tuesday through Thursday of next week which could bring moderate winds and cooler temperatures; stay with us for the exact timing and strength of this wind event as that picture becomes clearer in the coming days.