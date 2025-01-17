Skip to Content
Slightly cooler and breezy this weekend

Published 6:07 AM

Onshore winds have returned to SoCal, helping to ease fire danger and bring some cooler temps into play this weekend. A trough to our North is helping to drop temps by a couple of degrees.

It's cool enough this morning that in northern L. A. county, there's a freeze warning in effect until 9 a.m.

It's a great weekend of weather for the AMEX golf tournament, as skies will remain clear, the winds will be breezy at best, and temps will be very near our seasonal norms through the next few days.

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3's morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert.

