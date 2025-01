High pressure is moving in, and that will boost temps heading into the weekend. Today and tomorrow, we're looking a near-seasonal temps in the lower 70s.

That ridge of high pressure draws closer into the weekend, raising highs in to the lower 80s by Sunday, and keeping skies nice and clear.

We'll remain nice and sunny into early next week, with temps still hovering in the lower 80s. By Wednesday, a weak storm system will arrive dropping temps back into the 70s.