First stretch of 80-degree weather ahead!

Warmer temperatures are on the way! We'll be jumping into the first batch of 80° weather of 2025 over the next few days.

Skies have been clear over Southern California, but the same can't be said to our north. An atmospheric river is bringing rain to our friends in Central and Northern California.

Locally, conditions have been staying nice and dry. We can expect warm & dry weather all weekend long. Dew point temperatures over the next couple of days will be in the upper 30s and low 40s; overall, comfortable.

The 80-degree weather will be here tomorrow through Tuesday. We're expecting to peak in the mid-80s on Monday! That's about 10° above average, but still 6° shy of any records. A cooling trend is on the way as we head into next weekend.

There are some slight chances for precipitation Tuesday through Friday, with the greatest chances being on Wednesday. The timing is still uncertain, and chances for rain are greater towards our west. We'll continue to track this potential, though we're expecting cooler and cloudier weather into next weekend either way!