Warmer than normal temperatures continue to start the work week

It's been toastier than usual here in the Coachella Valley this weekend, with highs climbing into the 80s for Palm Springs to bring the weekend to a close! This stretch of 80-degree weather will continue as we expect similar warmth on Monday and Tuesday!

Skies remained more clear in Southern California compared to our friends to the north once again today. An atmospheric river continues to funnel cloud cover and moisture to Northern California and the Pacific Northwest, while sunshine remained abundant across our region.

Palm Springs will continue to warm into the mid-80s tomorrow. With our seasonal average for this time of year at about 72°, we're seeing temperatures 10-15° above normal!

We should continue seeing temperatures in the 80s early this work week, but a cooling trend is on the horizon. We'll be back into the 70s by the middle of the week. Slight chances for rain are possible across our region Tuesday through Friday, with the greatest chances Wednesday. Widespread light showers are possible Thursday into Friday. This precipitation is more likely for folks west of the desert, but your First Alert Weather Team will be tracking these possibilities this week. Stay tuned!