Expect a very warm start to the week

We hit 82 on Sunday, and today will be even warmer! High pressure dominates the Southland, but a major storms continues to bring rain and snow to NorCal.

The rainfall is causing flooding, there are watches and warnings posted due to the flooding around the region. Rain will continue today and into tomorrow before clearing out slowly midweek.

In SoCal, high pressure will keep us well protected from the impacts of that storm, so expect sunny and warm conditions through most of the week. Today will be the warmest of th week.

High pressure is also holding pollutants at the surface, so there is an Air Quality Watch for the region, and with a Dense Fog Advisory through 10 a.m. in Coastal communities.

By midweek, we'll see a few passing clouds and temps will drop back into the middle 70s through the weekend.