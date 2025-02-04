Above average temps will slow give way to cooler daytime highs

A major storm is still bringing rain and snow to NorCal, but here in the Southland we're enjoying temps near 80 again today!

The storm up North continues to drop impressive rain totals all over the Northern-most parts of California.

An area of low pressure will drop a little farther South, bringing sightly cooler temperatures late this week, along with partly cloudy skies.

There is a tiny chance of showers late Thursday, but the chance of measurable rainfall is almost zero. We will pick up some partly cloudy conditions and highs will dip into the middle 70s.