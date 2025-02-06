Storm approaches as weekend nears

A moderate storm system will bring slightly cooler weather and the chance of rain to SoCal as we wrap up the week and head into the weekend. In addition to some light to moderate showers, we'll see some gusty winds around the region.

That storm will move through slowly from this evening into Saturday morning, spreading light to moderate rain throughout SoCal and some light snow in our Mountain Communities. Rain totals will be very light, ranging from a half inch near the coast to as much as two inches on the Western facing slopes.

Snow above 6,000 feet will be very light. We aren't expecting measurable rain here in the Valley.

Temperatures will be a bit cooler today and through the weekend. After a high of 82 yesterday, we should stay in the 70s this afternoon.

In fact, into next week, highs will dip even further. Expect lower seventies and even some upper sixties as we progress through next week.