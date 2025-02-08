Superb weather this Super Bowl weekend; plenty of warmth & sunshine!

We're seeing some of the best weather in the country again this weekend. Highs hit 81° in Palm Springs today with mostly sunny skies. Expect similar conditions tomorrow as we continue warm and dry weather in the desert for the weekend, but be ready for some big changes later this week.

Skies were sunny for most of the day today. Some scattered high clouds began moving in this afternoon in the Southern California region. Be sure to send in your sunset photos – I think these clouds are gonna make for some stunning shots at sunset! Be sure to send those in to share@kesq.com or send it in through our FirstAlert Weather app!

Tomorrow's highs will be similar to what we saw today. Expect highs reaching the upper 70s for most of our valley cities! I think you'll be having a great time if you have any outdoor watch parties planned for tomorrow's big game.

We're seeing comfortably dry conditions this weekend, too. Our FutureTrack is showing dew point temperatures below 20° tomorrow.

Highs will be holding in the upper 70s tomorrow, but cooler temps are on the way. A fairly sharp cooldown is expected on Tuesday as highs drop into the upper 60s and 70s for the rest of the week. We could also be seeing some big changes by Thursday. An atmospheric river looks to move into the Southern California region, which could bring precipitation out into the desert. We're keeping an eye on these rain chances and how it could affect your Valentine's Day plans!