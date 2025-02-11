Winds today, rain approaches tomorrow

A significant storm is headed for California, with gusty winds today already closing Gene Autry at the Wash. Winds expected to gust to 35 m.p.h. today.

Wind advisories will pop up today, and last through tonight, with rain moving in by tomorrow.

While we could see some light to moderate showers on Wednesday, the bulk of the rainfall will arrive Thursday afternoon and evening. As much as 0.25" to 0.50" of rain could fall in the Valley, with some isolated areas of higher rain totals. Expected Thursday to be a wet day throughout.

Rainfall totals around SoCal will be impressive, especially on the Western facing slopes of the mountains of San Bernardino, Riverside and Los Angeles counties.

Flood watches are posted from Thursday afternoon until early Friday because of the rain potential.

Highs will be in the 70s today, but cool through the end of the week.

The First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Alert for Thursday and Friday due to the rain and impacts from the storm. Wet weather should move out by Friday afternoon and evening, making way for a very pleasant and sunny weekend.