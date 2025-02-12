SoCal braces for wind, rain and snow as storm approaches

After the powerful winds of yesterday, another round of disruptive weather is poised to sweep in later today. Light to moderate rain is possible later today here in the Valley, but heavier rainfall is expected late Thursday into Friday as the low moves in.

Rain could develop here later this afternoon, that rain will be more widespread throughout the Coastal plains and Inland Empire.

Late Thursday into early Friday morning, a more significant band of precipitation moves through the region, bringing the threat of localized flooding, and some heavier snow above 6,000 feet in the San Bernardino and Riverside county mountains.

By Friday midday, skies will bein to clear so your Valentine's evening plans shouldn't be impacted too significantly by the storm as it departs the region. When all is said and done, the Valley could see up to 0.50" of rain between this afternoon and Friday.

Highs will rebound quickly, this system doesn't bring a lot of cold air, so we'll jump into the 70s for the weekend, and the lower 80s by next week.