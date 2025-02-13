First Alert Weather Alert for rain and mountain snow

Skip to Content
today at 6:29 AM
A large area of low pressure pushing into California will bring widespread rainfall, including some here in the Coachella Valley later today and into tonight. The low has also cause significant flooding concerns throughout Coastal communities, from LA to San Francisco.

Rain is possible here as soon as midday, but more likely this evening.

Tonight we expect the heavier of the rainfall to move through the Valley, with overnight rain totals that could reach 0.50".

Into Friday evening for Valentine's Day diners, most of the shower activity will be over, so don't cancel those dinner reservations even if you're seated outdoors.

Rainfall totals are likely to hover between 0.25" and 0.50" for the storm duration.

Looking ahead, the weekend looks terrific, with highs in the 70s. Closer to 80s by early next week!

