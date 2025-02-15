Much calmer, warmer weather on tap this weekend!

The past week was marked with rainfall, wind, and blowing sand, but this weekend – and beyond – looks to be much calmer and warmer here in the Coachella Valley!

Aside from a handful of high clouds passing through, we've seen predominantly clear skies as high pressure continues to dominate the region.

Tomorrow, highs are expected to be climbing into the upper 70s. A bit warmer than Saturday's temps!

For those of you participating in Palm Desert's 5K or Half Marathon, the weather is looking absolutely fantastic. The half marathon is scheduled to kick off at 7:00 a.m. while the 5K starts half an hour later.

Looking at the week ahead, we'll be in and around the 80s! As we march closer to spring, we're seeing our day-to-day average highs steadily climbing, too. We should be a few degrees above average with these 80° highs on the way!

