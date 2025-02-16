Enjoying mild weather as we round out the weekend!

Gorgeous conditions continued here in the Coachella Valley as we wrapped up the weekend! Our highs have been in the upper 70s today with plenty of sunshine.

We've seen some passing high clouds in and around Southern California today, but that didn't put a damper on the sunshine we've been seeing here in the valley. Take a peek at sunset today; these clouds might make for some beautiful shots! Be sure to send anything you capture to us at share@kesq.com, or use our First Alert Weather app.

We could see a brief uptick in winds as we head into Monday evening. Our FutureTrack data is showing gusts near 40 MPH in more wind-prone areas like Whitewater and Thousand Palms. We'll see some slight increases for our other valley communities, but these winds should calm as we head into Tuesday. Aside from this, expect calm conditions throughout the next week.

Our temperatures are really what's standing out for the foreseeable future. We're tracking temps well above our seasonal averages even into next week.

We're certainly expecting to see those near-80° highs all week this week, too. We'll be hovering in the upper 70s and low 80s through the work week, with further warming expected into next weekend. Stash those umbrellas and coats for now; it's T-shirt weather as we get through mid-February!