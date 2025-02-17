Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Warming up this week

By
Updated
today at 6:25 AM
Published 5:55 AM

After the late-week storm last week, highs over the weekend soared in to the upper 70s. We're looking for some 80s most of this week thanks to a large ridge of high pressure building in this week.

Some gusty onshore winds are likely, and there's a small Wind Advisory through early tomorrow morning just North of LA county. Winds here will be in the 15 m.p.h. range. with gusts to 30 m.p.h. near the freeway later this evening.

After hitting 78 yesterday, we're heading to the lower 80s today!

Expect these warmer-than-normal conditions to last throughout the week.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content