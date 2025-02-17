Warming up this week

After the late-week storm last week, highs over the weekend soared in to the upper 70s. We're looking for some 80s most of this week thanks to a large ridge of high pressure building in this week.

Some gusty onshore winds are likely, and there's a small Wind Advisory through early tomorrow morning just North of LA county. Winds here will be in the 15 m.p.h. range. with gusts to 30 m.p.h. near the freeway later this evening.

After hitting 78 yesterday, we're heading to the lower 80s today!

Expect these warmer-than-normal conditions to last throughout the week.