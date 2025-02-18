Gusty morning, mild afternoon

Winds overnight have brought blowing sand and dust, along with one road closure due to blowing sand issues.

Those gusty winds are the result of high pressure off the coast, and an area of low pressure to our North funneling winds through the San Gorgonio Pass.

Winds peaked overnight, but we'll still see some strong gusts through about noon before winds begins to ease.

The First Alert Weather Team continues to track those winds, along with air quality and some mild temperatures.

Highs will be in the upper 70s today, similar to the last few days, with even warmer conditions by week's end.

Expect temps to continue to rise, with far less windy conditions through the weekend.