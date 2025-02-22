Warm February weekend in the Coachella Valley

There's plenty to do in the Coachella Valley this weekend! From parades in Palm Springs to car shows in La Quinta, we're enjoying absolutely fantastic weather to get outside. It feels a lot more like spring than it does winter right now!

A few wispy high clouds passed overhead, but we've seen predominantly clear skies. These conditions have allowed us to warm up quite nicely today – into the low 80s across much of the Coachella Valley.

Today was the coolest day of the weekend, as we can expect temps to keep climbing into tomorrow. Your wardrobe choices should be pretty simple tomorrow: it's T-shirt and shorts weather for us on the valley floor! We're expecting those highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Our weather pattern is ushering in plenty of dry weather for the foreseeable future, too. Dew points Saturday hovered in the teens. We'll see similar moisture levels on Sunday, with dew point temps in the 20s – comfortably dry as expected of the desert.

Highs are expected 10-20° above average across Southern California throughout this warm stretch. By Tuesday and Wednesday – the warmest days of the week – we'll be roughly 15° above average in Palm Springs.

We're tracking some weak to moderate Santa Ana winds associated with those warmer temps on Tuesday and Wednesday, but the impacts appear minimal to the Palm Springs area for now.

By Friday, our weather pattern could shift, bringing some cooler conditions (and some light precipitation near the coasts) to SoCal by next weekend.