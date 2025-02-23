Plenty of warmth on tap this upcoming work week!

Temperatures have been on a steady uphill climb since we started the weekend, and we're expecting more of the same as the work week kicks off. We'll be in the upper 80s Monday and our temperatures are expected to march towards 90° by the middle of the week!

It's been a gorgeous day in the desert so far. While temperatures are well above average, we're seeing calm winds and comfortably dry conditions throughout our region with a whole lot of sunshine!

We're continuing our warming trend into tomorrow. Most of our valley cities should be seeing highs in the upper 80s – or even at 90°.

By Tuesday and Wednesday, we expect to cross that 90° mark as we usher in the first pair of 90s of 2025! We're tracking some weak to moderate Santa Ana winds on Wednesday and Thursday with an emphasis on "weak" for us on the valley floor. Local impacts appear minimal, but we're expecting elevated fire weather concerns outside of the valley as very dry conditions are fanned by elevated winds.

Relatively speaking, cooler temps are on the way into next weekend. Some models are showing light precipitation chances in the SoCal region associated with this cooler weather, but there's a lot of uncertainty with this system right now. We'll keep an eye on it as we get closer!

We'll have to wait and see which day becomes the first official 90° day this year, but here's a look at what we've seen over the past few years. Our first 90° day in Palm Springs was recorded fairly early in 2021 and 2022, but in 2023 and 2024, that didn't happen until April. On average, we see our first 90° day in March, so it looks like we'll hit this milestone a bit earlier than normal this year.