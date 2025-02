Highs will bounce around the upper 80s and lower 90s this week as High Pressure builds in across the region.

This pattern will bring temps 10-15 degrees above average throughout the week.

Highs will span the upper 80s in the 90s through the latter part of the week before things start to return to near-normal.

By the weekend, the ridge of high pressure will begin to collapse a bit and temps will dip back into the 70s.