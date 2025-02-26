Skip to Content
Another warm day on tap, breezy tomorrow

By
Updated
today at 6:29 AM
Published 6:12 AM

High pressure will bring us another day of highs in the 90s before we see some significant cooling into the weekend.

Winds later tonight into tomorrow will bring some cooler temps into play as we wrap up the week. A Wind Advisory goes into place for areas West of the Coachella Valley starting at midnight, lasting until 4 p.m. tomorrow.

Winds will max out near 30 m.p.h. here in the Valley, but stronger winds are expected in the pass, mountains, Inland Empire and Coastal areas.

Highs will top our near 94 as they did yesterday, so anticipate a very warm afternoon.

Into the weekend, highs will fall into the seasonal 70s and stay there into early next week.

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

