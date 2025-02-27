Offshore winds continue, temps gradually cool

Yesterday we chalked up the hottest day of the year so far, coming in at 97!

High pressure will give way to an approaching area of low pressure moves in.

A Wind Advisory remains in effect until 4 p.m. for areas West of the Valley, with winds in the 35 to 45 m.p.h. range through early afternoon.

Those winds will peak in the early afternoon then ease into this evening.

Highs will still approach 90 today (we hit 97 yesterday) but numbers cool from there into the 70s for the weekend and most of next week.