Breezy and cooler into the weekend

today at 6:16 AM
Published 6:00 AM

High pressure moves out, and low pressure moves in bringing some gusty conditions and dropping temps into the weekend.

A series of low pressure cells will swing through Southern California over the weekend, with partly cloudy skies, and temps dropping to at-or-below normal levels (76) into next week.

Temperatures peaked this week at 97 on Wednesday, but we've seen a steady decline since, and that will continue.

Highs will drop to the lower 70s by Monday and then rebound into next week. There's a small chance of showers late Sunday into early Monday as low pressure moves through the region.

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3's morning and noon meteorologist

