First Alert Weather Alert: Gusty winds ease but blowing sand has closed roads and created air quality issues

today at 6:29 AM
Published 5:44 AM

This morning, getting in and out of Palm Springs is harder because both Gene Autry and Indian Canyon are closed due to blowing sand and dust.

Winds have eased, but there are Wind Advisories in place to our North and South, with a Winter Weather Advisory in the mountains, and an Air Quality Alert for the Valley proper.

All of the unsettled weather is the result of a trough moving through the region, which will be well to our East by later tonight.

Highs will be cooler than normal today and much of the week as another storm system is expected to move through late Wednesday into Thursday.

Expect some gusty winds to return Wednesday night, with a slight chance of light rain and showers on Thursday before clearing our for the weekend.

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3's morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert.

