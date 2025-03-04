Mild today as another storm takes aim at SoCal

Today the winds will ease, and highs will rebound to near seasonal norms (77), but there is a moderate storm sliding down the coast that will impact all of SoCal from Wednesday into early Friday.

A Winter Storm Watch is up for the mountains in anticipation of that storm. We are currently under an Air Quality Alert until Noon, but the AQI is looking good.

This next storm will brings some more gusty winds starting Wednesday and lasting into Thursday, with some light showers for the Valley as well.

Rainfall totals will be heavier West of the Valley, but we could see up to a quarter inch of rain. The best chance of rain for us is Thursday afternoon into early evening.

Highs will dip Thursday, but will rebound into the weekend, with a very pleasant forecast from the weekend on.