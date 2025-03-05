First Alert Weather Alert for gusty winds and scattered showers through tomorrow

An approaching storm will bring another round of powerful winds, blowing sand and dust. Winds arrive this afternoon, and will remain gusty through tomorrow night.

Winds will peak near 40 m.p.h. with gusts to 50 m.p.h. through Thursday evening, so there could be significant impacts to air quality, travel, and play at the BNP Paribas tournament.

The Valley is surrounded by Wind Advisories, but not presently included in any of those advisories.

Rainfall totals will be very light for the Valley with heavier totals West of the Valley, and in the mountains the snowline will drop to 4,000 feet! More than a foot of snow is expect above 6,000 feet.

By Friday, the winds ease and the clouds move out. We will be cool Thursday and Friday, with warmer conditions into the weekend. Don't forget to set those clocks FORWARD this weekend as Daylight Saving Time begins.