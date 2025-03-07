Skip to Content
Storm moves out

Published 5:59 AM

An area of low pressure is on the way out, but not before dropping a bit of rain and snow on SoCal. Palm Springs picked up more than a quarter inch of rain overnight!

The low pressure center is clearing the state, so skies will be sunny, temps slightly below average.

We still have a windblow dust advisory as well as some frost advisories around the region. The mountains remain under a Winter Weather Advisory this morning, too.

Today will be cooler than normal, but we warm up nicely into the weekend. By Tuesday of next week, a series of troughs move through California bringing a small chance of showers and partly cloudy skies for much of the week.

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

