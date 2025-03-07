Storm moves out

An area of low pressure is on the way out, but not before dropping a bit of rain and snow on SoCal. Palm Springs picked up more than a quarter inch of rain overnight!

The low pressure center is clearing the state, so skies will be sunny, temps slightly below average.

We still have a windblow dust advisory as well as some frost advisories around the region. The mountains remain under a Winter Weather Advisory this morning, too.

Today will be cooler than normal, but we warm up nicely into the weekend. By Tuesday of next week, a series of troughs move through California bringing a small chance of showers and partly cloudy skies for much of the week.