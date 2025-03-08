Tracking much improved weekend weather: warmer, drier, and calmer!

In a very pleasant change, we're seeing pleasantly mild weather here in the Coachella Valley this weekend. Winds are staying calm with plenty of sunshine – perfect weather if you're getting out to enjoy the BNP in Indian Wells!

It looks like we'll have more great tennis weather on Sunday. We're expecting more sunshine and temperatures in the upper 70s, if not reaching 80°.

Across the board, highs look a tad bit warmer tomorrow compared to what we saw today.

Cooler weather is on the way, though. Looking at our temperature outlook, we'll be below average in about a week's time, though with several systems moving in and out of our region, it looks like we'll have a bit of fluctuation in our temperatures before then, too.

Enjoy these next couple of days of weather! These mild conditions are sticking around through Monday, but we're looking at some changes starting Monday evening as the first of two systems this week moves in. We're expecting a drop in our temperatures for Tuesday with some chances of rain.

We're seeing slightly warmer weather for Wednesday, but a second system moves in Wednesday evening, leading to sharply cooler weather Thursday and Friday with higher chances for rain. There's a fair bit of uncertainty with this system, but models are currently showing up to half an inch of rain for the lower deserts with gusty winds up to 55-65 MPH. We're keeping a close eye on this – be sure to stay with KESQ for any updates.

And a PSA before you head to bed tonight: be sure to set your clocks forward an hour! It's the "bad" time change tomorrow as we spring forward and lose an hour of sleep – though that means we'll have more daylight towards the end of the day.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!