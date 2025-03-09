Staying mild as we wrap up a beautiful weekend, but active weather possible later this week

It's been a fantastic weekend here in the Coachella Valley – perfect weather for many of the events happening this weekend, like the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells and LGBT+ Days in Cathedral City. We're seeing plenty of dry air on our water vapor imagery as we work our way through the afternoon.

We're staying very pleasant as we start the work week tomorrow. Expect highs in the 80s with plenty of sunshine!

While it's staying mild for now, we're tracking two systems that will bring significant change to our weather pattern. The first system looks to start impacting Southern California late Monday and into Tuesday. There are some slight chances for rain, but most precipitation will likely be to our west. We're not ruling out any stray showers in the Coachella Valley, though.

The second system brings greater chances for more widespread rain on Thursday. There's still quite a bit of uncertainty on the track these storms will take, but the National Weather Service says we could expect anywhere from a tenth to half an inch of rain in the desert, with gusty westerly winds up to 55-65 MPH returning. We'll be keeping a close eye on both of these events – be sure to stay with KESQ for your latest weather updates.

Highs stay near seasonal averages tomorrow before we cool sharply on Tuesday. A brief warm-up is expected on Wednesday before the second system drops our temperatures back down into the 60s.