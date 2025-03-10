Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Warm start to the week with showers arriving as soon as tomorrow

By
today at 6:35 AM
Published 5:39 AM

Today, like yesterday, we'll enjoy sunshine and highs near 80! By tomorrow, clouds and cooler temps arrive with a chance of showers off and on throughout the rest of the week. A large area of low pressure is building in just off the coast, and will move through SoCal over the course of this week.

The first best chance of showers will be tomorrow afternoon and early evening, with a tenth of an inch possible.

Throughout the week, clouds and cooler temps will linger. Another good chance of precipitation arrives on Thursday. Rainfall totals from these storms will likely remain light, in the tenth of an inch range in each instance. High temps will dip from the 80s today into the 60s by Thursday.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content