Warm start to the week with showers arriving as soon as tomorrow

Today, like yesterday, we'll enjoy sunshine and highs near 80! By tomorrow, clouds and cooler temps arrive with a chance of showers off and on throughout the rest of the week. A large area of low pressure is building in just off the coast, and will move through SoCal over the course of this week.

The first best chance of showers will be tomorrow afternoon and early evening, with a tenth of an inch possible.

Throughout the week, clouds and cooler temps will linger. Another good chance of precipitation arrives on Thursday. Rainfall totals from these storms will likely remain light, in the tenth of an inch range in each instance. High temps will dip from the 80s today into the 60s by Thursday.