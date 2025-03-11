Showers likely off and on through Thursday

A couple of low pressure systems will roll through California this week, the first of which is already bringing snow to the top of our local mountains. Snow was captured this morning at the top the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway.

The area of low pressure moving in is the first system this week, and is presently pushing rain through the Inland Empire as well.

Flood watches are popping up West of the Valley from tomorrow afternoon through Thursday.

We also have a Winter Storm Watch (which will become a Warning) in the mountains.

Today, rainfall will be light, and is most likely after lunch and before 9 p.m.

A First Alert Weather Alert is in place for Thursday as heavier rain is expected, accompanied by gusty winds, and more significant snow in our local mountains. Temps will drop in the 60s for a couple of days as the stronger storm moves through.