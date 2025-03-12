A brief reprieve before more rain arrives

A First Alert Weather Alert goes into effect overnight tonight as another storm takes aim at SoCal. The storm, dropping out of the Gulf of Alaska, will bring gusty winds, rain, and mountain snow as well. Today skies will remain dry, but rain develops by early tomorrow morning.

In preparation for the storm, a Winter Storm Warning will be in effect in the mountains overnight tonight through Friday.

There are Flood Watches and Wind Advisories as well, although, the Valley is not included in either of those. We still expect gusty conditions and rain totals that could reach up to 0.50".

Rainfall around the region will be significant, with heaviest rain on the western facing slopes.

The First Alert Weather Alert will be in place all day Thursday. Rain will be primarily focused in the morning hours, but showers are possible into the evening. Gusty winds will ease overnight Thursday into Friday. Highs remain well below the average of 80.