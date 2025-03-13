First Alert Weather Alert for rain and gusty winds

A trough cutting across California will bring rain and gusty winds today and into tonight before gradually clearing tomorrow.

Flood Watches are posted for much of SoCal, along with a Wind Advisory, too.

In our local mountains, a Winter Storm Warning remains in effect through Friday morning as gusty winds and snow are expected.

Rainfall totals are expected to be between 0.25" to 0.50" here on the Valley floor.

Rain will clear the region overnight, and tomorrow will be cool and partly cloudy with gusty conditions lingering. Warmer and sunnier for the weekend ahead.